Simone Biles' calf muscles hilariously have Kevin Durant jealous

USA gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles made NBA superstar Kevin Durant jealous of her physique and he had a hilarious response to seeing her in person.

Like everyone around the world, NBA superstar Kevin Durant was tuned in to watch Simone Biles go for gold in the women's individual all-around competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics this week.

Biles put on a show and secured her spot at the top of the medal podium with a flawless floor routine.

With the gold, Biles added to her resume as the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with nine medals, becoming the first woman to win gold in the individual all-around twice.

After watching Biles in person for the first time, Durant was blown away and had a hilarious assessment.

Durant revealed that seeing Biles in person made him jealous.

The reason: because of her calves.

"That was nice. It's my first time seeing her live," Durant said when asked about Biles' vault. "I wish I had that kind of muscle in my calves. I'm going to have to get in the gym for that."

Biles' gold was the sixth of her Olympic career.

Biles will now turn her attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.

Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.

