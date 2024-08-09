Simone Biles rocks a fancy updo after slamming mean comments about her hair
Just days after hitting back at those who had something to say about her hair during the Olympics, Simone Biles wore her locks in a fancy updo.
The 11-time Olympic medalist — who became the most-decorated gymnast of all time at the Paris Games — took to her instagram Story on Friday, August 9, to show off her intricate new ‘do.
The GOAT of gymnastics, 27, wore her hair in a slicked back chignon, her back facing the camera in order to best flaunt the look.
Biles’ new updo is the second time she’s sported a new hairstyle since finishing up the 2024 Olympics with a silver medal for floor exercise on Tuesday, August 6. Earlier this week, her hairstylist, Brenton Diallo, posted a selfie of Biles sporting long, loose waves that tumbled down her shoulders.
The gymnast showed off her post-Olympics looks after clapping back at an online troll who criticized her messy bun during the Games. (Biles won three gold medals and one silver, all while rocking the hairdo while twisting 12 feet in the air.)
"Gonna hold your hand when I say this, next time you want to comment on a Black girl's hair, JUST DON'T," she wrote on social media in response to the troll.
