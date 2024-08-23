Simone Biles gets expensive new car to go along with new home [PHOTOS]
Simone Biles is fresh off winning three gold medals and a silver in the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, but she doesn’t have much time to relax — or even watch her husband Jonathan Owens’ Chicago Bears games.
Besides traveling all over for her Gold Over America Tour, the seven-time Olympic gold medalist is working hard to finish construction on her $3M mansion that is causing her and her husband all kinds of headaches.
RELATED: Sunisa Lee leaves fans breathless in stunning short yellow dress [PHOTOS]
The Texas mansion isn’t the only thing new in Biles’ life. The 27-year-old athlete already made waves with her parents’ super expensive Hermès bag gift in Paris, and now she reveals she has a brand new car with a price tag starting at $150,000.
“Out with the old,” Biles wrote with herself standing next to her older black Mercedes G-Wagon in a parking lot. “And in with the NEW”, with another picture of the new white G-Wagon.
A close-up look of the new wheels:
RELATED: New Kobe Bryant billboards unveiled for 2028 Summer Olympics [PHOTOS]
TMZ has more pictures that show an all-red interior to go with the white exterior. Very fancy, but it’s surprising she didn’t go with an all gold interior.
Biles has millions of dollars in endorsement deals and her husband is on a two-year, $4.75M deal with the Bears. They can afford this life of luxury, and if you got it, flaunt it. She should be incredibly proud of the life she’s built. Let’s see what she gets next even if it’s not $26K champagne. Maybe she’ll ditch the Packers jacket for a Bears one?