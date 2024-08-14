Simone Biles’ ASAP goal: finish headache $3 million mansion (VIDEO)
Even superstar Olympians like Simone Biles have real-world headaches.
Yes, maybe most of the world can’t afford to build custom waterfront mansions, but many folks have endured the headaches of continued delays and added expenses while dealing with home constructions and renovations.
The GOAT United States gymnast and her extremely supportive NFL husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, are building their dream home in Texas, and they’ve experienced the highs and lows of making it a reality.
Coming off her redemption tour at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 with three gold medals and one silver to become the most decorated United States Olympic gymnast, and an epic part night where she vowed she’s never drinking again, her only goal now is to get this dang house built.
Biles has given constant updates on Instagram, and at one point in late 2023, she voiced her frustration before enlisting the help of her dad and husband, “Me confused as fck..”... turned to “I cannot deal anymore.”
Now the cross-platform social media star is in a much better place with the waterfront mansion, and “so happy” to be home.
If you want to do a deep dive into all of the mansion updates, including the baller lake view at the 1:52 mark, this YouTube video has you covered. (They also have the property valued at $3 million.)
Hopefully Biles won’t have to be “confused as fck” before her dream home is complete.
