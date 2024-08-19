SI

Simone Biles Explains Why She Won’t Be Able to Attend Many Bears Games This Season

Aug 17, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; United States gymnast Simone Biles, right, stands on the sideline before the game between the Chicago Bears and the Cincinnati Bengals at Soldier Field.
American gymnast Simone Biles is a busy woman.

A little over two weeks after she won gold in the women's individual all-around final at the Summer Olympics in Paris, Biles was back on American soil cheering on her husband—Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens. Owens recorded three tackles in the Bears' 27–3 exhibition win over the Cincinnati Bengals Saturday.

In a Monday TikTok, however, Biles revealed that she will likely attend few Bears games this season—because of her post-Olympic obligations.

"I don't know how many games I'll be able to make because in a few weeks we go on tour, and if you guys aren't aware, it's the Gold Over America tour. I think right now we're doing about 32 stops," Biles said.

The tour, a traveling gymnastics exhibition featuring Biles and a spate of other gymnasts, is scheduled to commence Sept. 16 in Oceanside, Calif.

Chicago opens its season eight days prior against the Tennessee Titans.

