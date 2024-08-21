Sunisa Lee leaves fans breathless in gorgeous short yellow dress (PHOTOS)
Suni Lee has had quite the summer. She took home three medals in gymnastics at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Now, the 21-year-old is moving from her hometown of St. Paul, Minnesota, to the big bright lights of New York City. Maybe she'll run into Kevin Durant again!
She’s been taking to social media to show off her new hardware, including a gold for the team all-around event that Team USA won, and was hilariously making fun of herself throughout the Olympic Games Paris 2024, not to mention inspiring everyone with her words of affirmation before a pressure packed performance.
Lee should be proud. She’s had to overcome so much just to get to the 2024 Paris Games after winning gold in Rio, battling health issues and more. Most importantly, Lee appears to be having loads of fun after all her hard work competing.
RELATED: Simone Biles shocked by French club's 'insane' price-tag for champagne bottle
In her most recent post on X, formerly Twitter, she decided to show off more than her medals this time. Take a look at the two pictures of her in a stunningly beautiful yellow dress.
A closer look:
RELATED: Suni Lee looks super small next to Kevin Duran but she’s all smiles (PHOTO)
Needless to say, fans went crazy on social media over the gorgeous Lee and are asking to see more.
With Lee heading to the Big Apple, the likelihood is we will see a lot more of her across social media.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
How much?: Big-time Team USA track and field bonuses revealed: women rule!
Campus crushers: Livvy Dunne stuns in entrancing back to school photos
Personal foul?: Sydney Sweeney’s thirst trap catches attention of NFL star receiver
Gold member: Dana White makes unexpectedly huge sports memorabilia purchase
GOAT physique: Stunning shirtless comparison of LeBron vs. MJ during careers