Jonathan Owens Needed Just Two Words to Sum Up Simone Biles’ Gold Medal Win

Jonathan Owens Needed Just Two Words to Sum Up Simone Biles’s Gold Medal Win

The Chicago Bears safety was rightfully in awe of his wife.

Andy Nesbitt

Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the uneven bars in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Jul 28, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States performs on the uneven bars in womenís qualification during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. \ / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Ownes had a day he'll never forget Tuesday as he was able to get to Paris and watch his wife, the legendary Simone Biles, win a gold medal in the women's team final. The win gave Biles her eighth Olympic medal, which is now most in Team USA history.

The Bears allowed Owens to miss a few days of work so he could watch wife compete on the biggest stage in gymnastics. She was her usual dominant self and the U.S. team cruised to the victory.

Owens was in awe of what he watched, using two words on Instagram to express his feelings about his wife's performance: "Just amazing."

He nailed it. And so did Biles.

