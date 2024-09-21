GOAT Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles hilariously do goat yoga
Team USA gymnastics is currently making its way across the country for the 30-stop ‘Gold Over America Tour' (GOAT) which kicked off earlier this week.
The tour features members of the Paris Olympics gold medal team Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera, along with US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard.
With the length of the tour, the gymnasts need to find different activities to fill their free time and the duo of Biles and Chiles had a perfect solution.
Ahead of Friday night's show, the GOAT Simone and Chiles did a little goat yoga backstage. Access Hollywood shared a video of the entertaining moment on Instagram.
Nothing looks relaxing about that.
The good news, though, is that everyone was laughing and enjoying the experience.
“From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year,” Biles said in a press release announcing the tour earlier this year.
“I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour.”
And they're also creating unforgettable memories for themselves.
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
