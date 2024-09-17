Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles take flight in pilot-inspired leotards
Team USA's Olympic champion gymnastics time has hit the road for a 30-stop U.S. Tour which kicked off this week in California. Simone Biles, Jade Carey, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera will all put their talents on display after an incredible run at the 2024 Paris Games.
The US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard, will also be joining the tour.
Biles and Chiles are blockbuster stars and the first stop of the ‘Gold Over America Tour' (GOAT) at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside is already creating buzz.
MORE: The jaw-dropping cost of Simone Biles' Team USA Olympic leotard revealed
Team USA broke out a flashy new look and took flight in pilot-inspired leotards.
MORE: Best photos from Simone Biles' gold medal all-around celebration
“From the world’s stage to the GOAT stage, this incredible journey continues, and I can’t wait for fans to see what we have in store this year,” Biles said in a press release announcing the tour earlier this year.
“I love creating unforgettable memories for our audiences every night on tour.”
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Ahh: Megan Thee Stallion shares gift with ‘twin’ Angel Reese amid recovery
Speaking of: Angel Reese goes makeup-free in selfie donning hilarious Iverson shirt
Fight-night fire: UFC ring girls trade in bikinis for stunning ‘Noche’ fits
Rinse, repeat: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks
Birthday besties: Caitlin Clark gets ‘carried away’ in adorable Lexie Hull bday moment