Jordan Chiles flaunts stunning gold leotard in mirror selfie
Team USA gymnastics continues to put on a show for the country with it's 'Gold Over America Tour' and Jordan Chiles is bringing the shine to social media.
The Olympic champ is on the 30-stop U.S. Tour which kicked off in California this month with the GOAT herself Simone Biles, and teammates Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.
For the tour, Team USA has brought out some incredible new looks and Chiles is taking to social media to show them off.
For Wednesday's stop in Arizona, Team USA appropriately went with a gold look which Chiles previewed with a mirror selfie on her Instagram Story.
The US men's bronze medalists, Paul Juda, Brody Malone, and Frederick Richard, will also be joining the tour.
“The Gold Over America Tour enables fans to see some of the world’s best gymnasts in a celebratory, non-competitive environment,” USA Gymnastics President and CEO Li Li Leung said in a statement.
“Having the tour at the end of one of the biggest years ever for the sport provides a great opportunity for athletes and fans alike.”
Throughout her Olympic career, Chiles is credited with two medals.
She won silver in the team all-around competition at the 2020 Tokyo Games, while the United States brought home gold at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.
Chiles also won bronze in the individual floor routine but was later stripped of the medal due to a technicality. Chiles has filed an appeal in the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland in an attempt to have her medal reinstated.
The tour will make its final stop on November 3 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
