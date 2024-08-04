The Athlete Lifestyle logo

LOOK: Simone Biles shows of 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal collection

USA gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles shared her gold medal collection from the 2024 Paris Olympics on social media.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates her gold medal during the medal ceremony for the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles is the GOAT.

No one is going to debate that, especially after a strong start to the 2024 Paris Olympics which includes three gold medals in three events. Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history early in the games, and has continued adding to her resume with gold medals in the individual all-around and vault.

With a few events to go, Biles took to social media to show off her trio of medals that will be added to her trophy case.

Adding the three medals from Paris, Biles now has a total of 10 Olympic medals: 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.

Biles can continue adding to her record, too.

On Monday, August 5, Biles will finish her run in Paris with the balance beam and floor exercise finals. Fellow two-time all-around medalist Suni Lee will join her on the beam, and Jordan Chiles on the floor.

Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Jul 30, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States competes on the floor exercise during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / James Lang-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States reacts after competing on the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 3, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States high fives coach Laurent Landi after competing the vault on the first day of gymnastics event finals during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

