LOOK: Simone Biles shows of 2024 Paris Olympics gold medal collection
Simone Biles is the GOAT.
No one is going to debate that, especially after a strong start to the 2024 Paris Olympics which includes three gold medals in three events. Biles became the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history early in the games, and has continued adding to her resume with gold medals in the individual all-around and vault.
With a few events to go, Biles took to social media to show off her trio of medals that will be added to her trophy case.
Adding the three medals from Paris, Biles now has a total of 10 Olympic medals: 7 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.
Biles can continue adding to her record, too.
On Monday, August 5, Biles will finish her run in Paris with the balance beam and floor exercise finals. Fellow two-time all-around medalist Suni Lee will join her on the beam, and Jordan Chiles on the floor.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Concert Barbie: Angel Reese surprises Megan Thee Stallion onstage at Lollapalooza
GOATS unite: Livvy Dunne’s throwback photos with Simone Biles are adorably awesome
Aww: Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens share heartwarming moment after emotional win
Uh oh: Simone Biles’ husband Jonathan Owens facing backlash at the Olympics
International Livvy: Olympics’ ‘world’s sexiest athlete’ drops luring Instagram post