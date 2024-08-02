The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Best photos from Simone Biles' gold medal all-around celebration

Let's take a look back at some of the best photos from Simone Biles' gold medal performance in the women's individual all-around competition at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Josh Sanchez

Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates her gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena.
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates her gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles returned to the top of the women's gymnastics world this week, winning her second gold medal in the individual all-around competition. With the win, Biles became the first woman in Olympic history to win the all-around gold twice.

Biles' gold was the sixth of her Olympic career, and the ninth overall.

Undeniably the GOAT, Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history.

Biles can continue to extend her lead during individual events at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Until then, let's take a look back at her iconic all-around performance and re-live the action with some of the best photos from the final.

Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning gold in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold and bronze in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold and bronze in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Jonathan Owens, Nellie Biles, and Ronald Biles celebrates after Simone Biles of the United States won gold in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold and bronze in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold and bronze in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate after winning gold and bronze in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; IOC president Thomas Bach presents Simone Biles of the United States with the gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States celebrate their gold and bronze medals in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; United States fans holds up a sign in support of Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee after the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States during the national anthem after winning the gold and bronze medals in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Rebeca Andrade of Brazil and Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States pose for a photo with their medals in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles and Sunisa Lee of the United States pose for a photo with their medals in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; United States fans holds up a sign in support of Simone Biles after the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Simone Biles, USA gymnastics, Paris Olympics
Aug 1, 2024; Paris, France; Simone Biles of the United States poses for photos with her gold medal in the womenís gymnastics all-around during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. / Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Biles will now turn her attention to individual events which begin on Saturday, August 3.

Every event will air on the NBA family of networks, with live coverage and streaming available on Peacock.

