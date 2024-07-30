Simone Biles, Suni Lee & Team USA drop TikTok celebration after winning gold
Simone Biles is an Olympic champion once again.
The United States women's gymnastics team put on a show Tuesday afternoon en route to claiming gold in the team competition. It was the perfect start to Biles' Paris Redemption Tour, after Team USA won silver in Tokyo.
Italy won silver, while Brazil took home the bronze.
With the win, Biles become the most decorated American gymnast in Olympic history with eight medals.
Following the finals, Team USA came together in the way social media savvy athletes do in today's day and age. You could hear the team plotting how they were going to celebrate on TikTok after winning gold, and now we know the result.
Suni Lee, the reigning Olympic all-around champion who will be competing in the individual all-around competition alongside Biles, posted a TikTok of herself, Biles, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera showing off their newly won gold medals.
That's pure joy.
Every member of Team USA overcame their individual adversity to reach the pinnacle, making the gold medal win even sweeter than before.
The women's all-around, featuring Biles and Lee, will be on Thursday, August 1, before individual events begin on Saturday, August 3.
It marks the first time in history that two all-around gold medalists will be competing in the same competition at the Olympics.
The Olympics will run through Sunday, August 11. The Games will air on NBC, with live coverage of every event available on Peacock.
