The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Steph Curry unveils limited edition bourbon with dad Dell for hefty price tag

The Golden State Warriors star honors his 16th season and his dad’s 16-year career with a special bottle.

Matt Ryan

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) looks up after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Steph Curry has accomplished almost everything possible in his now 16-year NBA career. Now, he’s honoring those years and his dad Dell Curry’s 16-year career with another milestone: a special edition bottle of bourbon with a championship-level price tag attached to it.

The Golden State Warriors All-Star, four-time NBA champ, and all-time three-point leader has several endorsements lined up as a true ambassador of the league. He also co-founded his own whiskey company called Gentleman's Cut with Napa Valley vintner John Schartz in 2023.

A typical bottle of the Gentlemen’s Cut bourbon goes for $80+. Now, Curry is releasing a super limited edition bourbon called "Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition for a 16-year aged, 100-proof bottle to honor his and dad’s 16 years in the league. The price tag is a cool $950.

RELATED: Steph Curry adorably coordinates red Christmas fit with wife Ayesha’s green style


The company said, “This 100-proof bourbon, distilled in 2008, features a rich blend of dried cherries, caramelized sweetness, smoky undertones, and a hint of fine tobacco.” Yum.

RELATED: Steph Curry’s wife Ayesha looks just like her 61-year-old mom

Steph talked about the milestone of creating this bottle:


"My father was an amazing role model to me; he showed me what it means to be a hard worker, have a solid work ethic, and give it your all. I've always looked up to him... so to be able to achieve a milestone that he also accomplished is an amazing feeling."

Dell Curry and Steph Curr
Dell Curry (left) and Stephen Curry (right) hug before a game at Chase Center. / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images


"To be able to release a limited edition bourbon inspired by our time in the NBA is a blessing. I'm so proud of everything he has accomplished, and [this bottle] is a testament to that."

Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry also has her own wine company called Domaine Curry that she co-founded with his sister Sydel Curry in 2015.

While Steph, 36, has played his whole career with the Warriors, Dell, 60, played in multiple cities: Toronto Raptors1999-2002 (3 Seasons) ; Milwaukee Bucks1998-1999 (1 Season) ; Charlotte Hornets1989-1998 (10 Seasons) ; Cleveland Cavaliers1988-1989 (1 Season).

It’s awesome to see the father and son duo doing something super cool together in the form of this super expensive bourbon.

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

Stephen A. who?: ESPN’s Molly Qerim rocks leather miniskirt, jacket from NYC streets

Josh Allen who?: Hailee Steinfeld wows in ab-teasing midriff Bills fit with her fiancé

Happy Bill-idays: 24-year-old girlfriend shares ‘naughty’ Christmas fit with Belichick

Shared love: Tom Brady, ex-wife Gisele celebrate their son Benjamin’s birthday

Desert diva: Angel Reese rides camel in Dubai hilariously wearing high-end fashion fit

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Home/Business