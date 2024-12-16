Steph Curry unveils limited edition bourbon with dad Dell for hefty price tag
Steph Curry has accomplished almost everything possible in his now 16-year NBA career. Now, he’s honoring those years and his dad Dell Curry’s 16-year career with another milestone: a special edition bottle of bourbon with a championship-level price tag attached to it.
The Golden State Warriors All-Star, four-time NBA champ, and all-time three-point leader has several endorsements lined up as a true ambassador of the league. He also co-founded his own whiskey company called Gentleman's Cut with Napa Valley vintner John Schartz in 2023.
A typical bottle of the Gentlemen’s Cut bourbon goes for $80+. Now, Curry is releasing a super limited edition bourbon called "Player Exclusive: Father and Son Edition for a 16-year aged, 100-proof bottle to honor his and dad’s 16 years in the league. The price tag is a cool $950.
The company said, “This 100-proof bourbon, distilled in 2008, features a rich blend of dried cherries, caramelized sweetness, smoky undertones, and a hint of fine tobacco.” Yum.
Steph talked about the milestone of creating this bottle:
"My father was an amazing role model to me; he showed me what it means to be a hard worker, have a solid work ethic, and give it your all. I've always looked up to him... so to be able to achieve a milestone that he also accomplished is an amazing feeling."
"To be able to release a limited edition bourbon inspired by our time in the NBA is a blessing. I'm so proud of everything he has accomplished, and [this bottle] is a testament to that."
Steph’s wife Ayesha Curry also has her own wine company called Domaine Curry that she co-founded with his sister Sydel Curry in 2015.
While Steph, 36, has played his whole career with the Warriors, Dell, 60, played in multiple cities: Toronto Raptors1999-2002 (3 Seasons) ; Milwaukee Bucks1998-1999 (1 Season) ; Charlotte Hornets1989-1998 (10 Seasons) ; Cleveland Cavaliers1988-1989 (1 Season).
It’s awesome to see the father and son duo doing something super cool together in the form of this super expensive bourbon.
