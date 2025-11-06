Stephen Curry takes extreme measures to be good Warriors teammate while sick
Stephen Curry didn’t travel with the Golden State Warriors team on Wednesday night at the Sacramento Kings due to illness. While he’s home recovering from the bad cold, he took extreme measures to be the ultimate teammate.
The 37-year-old is in his 17th NBA season with the Warriors and has seen it all. What he did with the team while not even with them is something we haven’t seen before.
First off, Curry probably could’ve used the night off anyway was coming off a 28-point game on Tuesday in the Warriors’ win over the Phoenix Suns in San Francisco. He’s also averaging 26.8 points on 45.3 percent shooting so far this season.
He sounded sick after the game:
While he wasn’t there at Golden 1 Center in California’s capital, he FaceTimed his teammates in the huddle. Check this out:
That’s the true definition of a leader right there.
Curry just talked about LeBron’s unreal work ethic that impressed him, but his may take the cake.
The Warriors next play Friday at the Denver Nuggets where no doubt they’ll need a healthy Curry.
