Stephen Curry reveals LeBron James did one thing that still surprised him at 40
Stephen Curry and LeBron James have had many battles on the court as well as being teammates in the 2024 Olympics in Paris for USA. They sat down off the court for an epic conversation on the “Mind the Game” podcast where the Golden State Warriors star revealed something even he is in awe of with the now Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron.
Curry and James battled in four straight NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015-2018 where Steph’s team won three of four from LeBron’s — although LeBron did defeat the record 73-win Golden State team after being down 3-1 in the series.
They know each other well. They both now have four NBA titles each with LeBron winning with the Lakers in 2020 in the NBA Bubble vs. the Miami Heat, and Steph claiming his in 2022 with an epic performance vs. the Boston Celtics.
Curry and James teamed up in Paris where Steph’s epic flurry in the gold medal game vs. France helped LeBron get his third Olympic gold medal and his first.
Steph joined LeBron and former NBA two-time MVP Steve Nash on their podcast and he talked about LeBron’s legendary work ethic even at 40 and how it even surprised him seeing it in person.
That’s some respect coming from the greatest three-point shooter ever about the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, who is still playing in his 40s.
While Steph is off to a hot start this season at 37 years old himself, averaging 26.8 points, LeBron is still out until mid-November with sciatica issues. His son Bronny, 21, is playing, however, in his second season for the Lakers and catching lobs from Austin Reaves.
It’s unreal LeBron has a son playing in the league and he’s still going at a high level. His work ethic is unparreled as Steph revealed. Awesome stuff.
Here’s the full part 1 interview from “Mind the Game” podcast with Curry.
