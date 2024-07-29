Stiff-arm sensation Ilona Maher mocks expected dainty entrance for Team USA
Ilona Maher has a stiff-arm that’s NFL worthy.
Several of her patented cold shoulders went viral in for USA Women’s Rugby Sevens to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinal before facing host-country France for the top spot in Pool C.
RELATED: Simone Biles posts spicy TikTok to celebrate qualifying for all-around
Those poor opponents!
Even better than Maher’s stiff arms is her social media messaging, often with empowering messages by being self-deprecating and genuine, the latest of which is her mocking the expected run-out to the field vs. the reality.
And for those of you who are new to the social media sensation’s uplifting posts, here’s a great example below.
Maher has 1.4 million Instagram and 1.5 million TikTok followers, and it’s easy to see why: if only she was that nice to her opponents.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
2H2H: Meet Yana Egorian: Russian fencer labeled ‘hottest Olympian ever’
Next Livvy Dunne?: Tearful 20-year-old viral Olympian Luana Alonso could be
No way!: Top 10 highest-paid athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics - No. 1 may surprise you
Summer lovin’: WNBA star Sophie Cunningham on a bikini-clad search for a ‘boat boy’
Queen Bey: Beyoncé in jaw-dropping bodysuit, cowboy boots to introduce Team USA