The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Stiff-arm sensation Ilona Maher mocks expected dainty entrance for Team USA

The social media star and United States women’s rugby viral powerhouse annihilates female stereotypes at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Matthew Graham

Jul 28, 2024: United States forward Ilona Maher carries the ball against Brazil back Gabriela Lima during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France.
Jul 28, 2024: United States forward Ilona Maher carries the ball against Brazil back Gabriela Lima during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Ilona Maher has a stiff-arm that’s NFL worthy.

Ilona Maher
Jul 28, 2024: United States forward Ilona Maher runs with the ball against Brazil back Gabriela Lima during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Several of her patented cold shoulders went viral in for USA Women’s Rugby Sevens to guarantee a spot in the quarterfinal before facing host-country France for the top spot in Pool C.

RELATED: Simone Biles posts spicy TikTok to celebrate qualifying for all-around

Those poor opponents!

Even better than Maher’s stiff arms is her social media messaging, often with empowering messages by being self-deprecating and genuine, the latest of which is her mocking the expected run-out to the field vs. the reality.

And for those of you who are new to the social media sensation’s uplifting posts, here’s a great  example below.

Maher has 1.4 million Instagram and 1.5 million TikTok followers, and it’s easy to see why: if only she was that nice to her opponents.

Ilona Maher
U.S. Olympic athlete Ilona Maher poses for a photo at the USOC Media Summit in preparation for the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Mariott Marquis. / Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI

2H2H: Meet Yana Egorian: Russian fencer labeled ‘hottest Olympian ever’

Next Livvy Dunne?: Tearful 20-year-old viral Olympian Luana Alonso could be

No way!: Top 10 highest-paid athletes at 2024 Paris Olympics - No. 1 may surprise you

Summer lovin’: WNBA star Sophie Cunningham on a bikini-clad search for a ‘boat boy’

Queen Bey: Beyoncé in jaw-dropping bodysuit, cowboy boots to introduce Team USA

Published
Matthew Graham

MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News Feed Page