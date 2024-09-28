The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Suni Lee flexes Auburn pride rocking Tigers jersey in mirror selfie

Olympic champion Suni Lee was showing off her Auburn pride with a Tigers jersey ahead of their college football showdown with top 25-ranked Oklahoma.

Auburn University gymnast Sunisa Lee performs floor exercise during the finals of the 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship,
Auburn University gymnast Sunisa Lee performs floor exercise during the finals of the 2022 NCAA women's gymnastics championship, / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Two-time Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee is returning to her old college stomping grounds this weekend.

The 2020 Olympic all-around champion and 2024 team all-around gold medalist pulled up to Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday to watch the Auburn football team take on the No. 21-ranked Oklahoma Sooners in a high-profile SEC clash.

Suni competed for Auburn from 2022-23.

She took to social media to show off her Tigers fit with a bathroom selfie at Jordan-Hare ahead of kickoff after taking in the Tiger Walk.

Throughout her brief career at Auburn, Lee scored perfect 10s on the uneven bars four times and three times on the balance beam.

Unfortunately, Lee was diagnosed with a rare kidney disease in March 2023 and forced to abruptly end her sophomore season and NCAA gymnastics career.

Despite her kidney disease ending her collegiate career, Suni was able to perservere and qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Suni left Paris with three medals, gold in team all-around, bronze in individual all-around and bronze in uneven bars, bringing her career total to six Olympic medals.

And now, she's back at Auburn to cheer on the football team and spread some Tiger love.

