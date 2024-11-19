Sydney Sweeney gets behind the wheel with NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney
Sydney Sweeney — who will portray Christy Martin in the upcoming untitled biopic about the boxer — went from the ring to the racetrack on Sunday, with the help of a pro.
Sweeney, 27, shared an Instagram post on Sunday, November 17th that showed her stepping into a Nascar racing experience.
Sweeney is a lover of vintage cars and even has a TikTok dedicated to her work restoring them, so perhaps NASCAR racing was the logical next step.
The Anyone But You star looked exhilarated, fully decked out in a racing jumpsuit, helmet, and stylish black shades. In a brief video of Sweeney behind the wheel, she could be heard shouting, “This is awesome,” a sentiment she echoed in the caption.
Sweeney also used the caption to give a shoutout to NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney, who apparently coached her through the driving experience. “Thank you @ryanblaney10 for showing me what I’ve been missing out on!” The 30-year-old Blaney, who was the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Champion and came in second in 2024, also shared a post about the experience on his own Instagram, writing, “Hope to see you back on the racetrack soon!”
Sweeney also shared the NASCAR pics to her Syd’s Garage TikTok, and commenters agreed that she looked natural behind the wheel. “Sydney sweeney for Herbie remake when?” asked one forward-thinking follower.
