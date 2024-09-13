Sydney Sweeney’s secret sports passion is scary intimidating
Sydney Sweeney is a knockout. And apparently, the Hollywood box office champ can also knock you out. Literally.
The star of “Euphoria” and “Anyone But You” recently signed on to portray the real-life “female Rocky” Christy Martin in a biopic film with director David Michod attached.
“I grappled and did kickboxing from 12-19 years old,” Sweeney said. “I’ve been itching to get back into the ring, train, and transform my body. Christy’s story isn’t a light one, it’s physically and emotionally demanding, there’s a lot of weight to carry. But I love challenging myself.”
The social media sensation, with 22 million Instagram followers, also mentioned, “I’m passionate about the fighting world.”
That’s putting it mildly. She learned Taekwondo when she was five years old to alleviate her hyperactivity. The actor became so passionate about MMA that she considered competing competitively, telling Marie Claire in an interview several years ago.
“I started when I was 14 and did my first competition at 18,” Sweeney shared. “It was a grappling competition against all guys a weight category above me and I got first place."
Not too shabby. And if you mess with the petite five foot, three inches movie star, she won’t be afraid to take you down.
"I really fell in love with [MMA],” she told the publication L’Officiel back in 2020. “It’s a really cool skill and strength and power that I hold that many people, when they look at me, they’re like, ‘Yeah right,’ and I’m like, ‘Let’s go to a ring, I’ll fight you.'"
All of that background will be put to good use for her Martin biopic, who was the first female fighter to sign with the legendary boxing promoter Don King, and she was the only female boxer on the cover of Sports Illustrated. At the same time, she faced many demons in her personal life, including an attempt on her life marrying an “incredibly dangerous man,” her manager and eventual husband, Jim Martin.
Sweeney continues to be a rising star, and in her personal life, she has a very supportive fiance, Chicago businessman Jonathan Davino. She’s a kick-a** woman with a kick-a** life.
