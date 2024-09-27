NFL's Tariq Woolen thirsts over Jordan Chiles, hilariously exposed by team
Olympic champion Jordan Chiles is currently on the "Gold Over America Tour" with the GOAT herself Simone Biles, and teammates Jade Carey and Hezly Rivera.
Chiles has been flexing the special leotards for the 30-stop U.S. tour but is using her time off to make special appearances.
One of those appearances came on Sunday when she pulled up to Lumen Field for the Seattle Seahawks' beatdown of the Miami Dolphins. Prior to the game, Chiles had the ceremonial honor of raising the No. 12 flag.
LOOK: Jordan Chiles flaunts stunning gold leotard in mirror selfie
Seahawks cornerback Tariq Woolen was mic'd up during the game and became giddy when he saw it was Chiles raising the flag. He revealed he follows her on Instagram and "liked her picture two days ago."
It seems innocent enough, but the Seahawks official Instagram account did some investigating and hilariously exposed the defensive back for thirsting over the Olympian.
The team put together a video looking back through Chiles' Instagram posts and revealed Woolen has been in the likes dating back to at least July.
You can't blame a man for being consistent.
Woolen's teammates trolled him in the comments section before he laughed it off and responded, "lol they asked me if they could post I said yea I wasn't trippin, so yall chill."
Chiles hasn't gone public with any significant other, so perhaps the opportunity is there for Woolen.
Now that his business is out there in the open, Woolen may as well go ahead and shoot his shot.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grand finale: Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots in final fit
You fancy: Caleb Williams’ new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Hot duo: Gabby Thomas, ‘Hot Ones’ Sean Evans pose for ‘spicy’ photo at Athlos NYC
Uh oh: DiJonai Carrington calls for Indiana Fever to ‘free’ girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Golden girl: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Cowboys game