Taylor Swift joins Kansas City Chiefs WAGs for Patrick Mahomes' birthday bash
Taylor Swift took in the Kansas City Chiefs win over the weekend and then continued the celebration with a group of Chiefs WAGs for Patrick Mahomes' birthday.
The 34-year-old Swift joined Mecole Hardman Jr.'s fiancee, Chariah Gordon, and Sheawna Weathersby, who is dating defensive tackle Chris Jones.
Brittany Mahomes, of course, hosted the birthday bash.
WATCH: Taylor Swift’s Chiefs fit rocks above the knee boots back-to-back weeks
Photos of the group's celebration began making the rounds on social media.
The photos included the inscription, “Happy birthday Patrick,” and “Twenty-nine.”
Mahomes' birthday is Tuesday, but the three-time Super Bowl MVP will be busy preparing for a Week 3 showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.
MORE: 49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk turns Super Bowl shirt into revealing top
The game will air on NBC as part of the season's Sunday Night Football schedule, so we'll have to wait and see if Swift is in attendance at Mercedes-Benz Stadium to support her beau Travis Kelce.
Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
