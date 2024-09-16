49ers WAG Kristin Juszczyk turns Super Bowl shirt into revealing top
Kristin Juszczyk was at it again for her latest fashion creation for Week 2 of the NFL season. This time it wasn’t a jacket, but something a lot more revealing.
In Week 1, Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, created one of her custom jackets but with a powerful three-word message on it for the team and fans.
With the 49ers on the road to face the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Juszczyk decided to change up the look with a new design.
RELATED: Dak Prescott’s rodeo Dallas Cowboys fit is perfectly on brand
RELATED: Sean O’Malley, Merab Dvalishvili’s over-the-top fits at UFC 306
That’s an incredible look that shows off her beauty. It’s amazing what a simple shirt can turn into with some scissors. It also goes well with the camouflage pants.
With hits like these, it’s no wonder the viral designer already has quite the client list: Taylor Swift, Livvy Dunne, Brittany Mahomes, Simone Biles, and Olivia Culpo, to name a few.
Unfortunately for her husband and the 49ers, the look wasn’t a lucky one as they fell to the Vikings, 23-17. Let’s see what Juszczyk whips up next when the team travels to fit capital Los Angeles to play the Rams next Sunday.
