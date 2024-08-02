Team USA rugby star Ilona Maher knows who coined the popular phrase 'girl dinner'
American rugby breakout star Ilona Maher is not one to hide her feelings.
In fact, she shares them to social media and has attracted millions or followers and unsurprisingly endorsements have followed.
Once her rugby career, maybe Maher could take a shot at stand-up.
One thing's certain, though: there's sure to be a bit of doubt after Maher took to Instagram proclaiming her sister Olivia as the first person to use the phrase 'girl dinner' after she posted it on TikTok in May of 2023.
But guess what?
It's true.
People, Glamour and Women's Health have all written about Olivia and given her credit for creating the viral phrase.
Even The New York Times agrees.
Iloha calls Olivia "my boss, my manager, my everything."
When siblings are both outgoing popular personalities, shouldn't they start a podcast ala the Kelce brothers?
They should.
Look for "Girl Dinner Talk" with these two coming soon.
