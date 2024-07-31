Teary-eyed, exhausted Ilona Maher delivers amazing postgame message (VIDEO)
When American rugby and social media star Ilona Maher is playing on the pitch, she’s tough as nails.
Or should we say tough as bronze after Maher and teammates delivered just that: a bronze medal for the Americans in a wild ending, Team USA’s first-ever medal in rugby sevens.
RELATED: Stiff-armed sensation Maher mocks expected dainty entrance for Team USA
But Maher, who has captivated audiences across the globe, showed her softer, vulnerable side when she posted this passionate message to all females, imploring them to tune out the negative and embrace body positivity.
With 1.9 million Instagram followers, the most of any rugby player in the world, Maher's words will reach a wide audience.
And if this was the 27-year-old Vermont native's last rugby match, she made the most of it and left an indelible mark on her sport.
Her influence after Team USA's historic upset victory over Australia was immediate.
Paris has definitely been a sweet experience for Maher.
We're betting we haven't heard the last from her as endorsements and other opportunities seem inevitable.
Crazy for someone hardly anyone knew about a week ago. That's what the Summer Olympics can do: turn you into an overnight sensation.
