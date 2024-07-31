The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Teary-eyed, exhausted Ilona Maher delivers amazing postgame message (VIDEO)

Team USA's women's rugby breakout star delivers a powerful message to women and girls everywhere after winning a bronze medal at the Olympic Games Paris 2024.

Ty Bronicel

Jul 28, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; United States forward Ilona Maher (2) carries the ball against Brazil back Gabriela Lima (9) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Jul 28, 2024; Paris Saint-Denis, France; United States forward Ilona Maher (2) carries the ball against Brazil back Gabriela Lima (9) during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade de France. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports / Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When American rugby and social media star Ilona Maher is playing on the pitch, she’s tough as nails.

Or should we say tough as bronze after Maher and teammates delivered just that: a bronze medal for the Americans in a wild ending, Team USA’s first-ever medal in rugby sevens.

But Maher, who has captivated audiences across the globe, showed her softer, vulnerable side when she posted this passionate message to all females, imploring them to tune out the negative and embrace body positivity.

With 1.9 million Instagram followers, the most of any rugby player in the world, Maher's words will reach a wide audience.

And if this was the 27-year-old Vermont native's last rugby match, she made the most of it and left an indelible mark on her sport.

Her influence after Team USA's historic upset victory over Australia was immediate.

Paris has definitely been a sweet experience for Maher.

We're betting we haven't heard the last from her as endorsements and other opportunities seem inevitable.

Crazy for someone hardly anyone knew about a week ago. That's what the Summer Olympics can do: turn you into an overnight sensation.

