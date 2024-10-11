The shocking amount of unread texts Livvy Dunne has on her phone

The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Joseph Galizia

LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU Lady Tigers senior Olivia \"Livvy\" Dunne performs a floor routine against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Pete Maravich Assembly Center. / Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Livvy Dunne may be one of the most popular gymnasts in the world, but the LSU Tiger is bad at one thing... reading all of her text messages.

The 22-year-old sensation was featured in a new video on the LSU Gymnastics Instagram account. In the video, an interviewer asked the team how many unread texts they had accrued over the year. While some responded with wild numbers like 0, 18, or 96, Dunne shocked even herself by revealing she had 462 unread texts. 

Funnily enough, that was not even the most as one teammate touted an incredible 1,846 text messages that had yet to be read, beating out 1,700 from a different teammate. 

Several fans quickly flooded the comments to give their thoughts on the LSU team's lack of texting awareness.

"Bro I'm lucky to get 5 text a year," joked one person.

Another person admits, "My OCD cannot handle."

"How can you have sooo many?! Are you psychopaths?? I have zero!!" proclaimed a third person.

Dunne and the Tigers recently commented on their LSU glam photos with some harsh critiques, with Dunne specifically referring to herself as her own worst critic, However, her social media presence continues to excite gymnast fans all around the world, even if she hasn't read their messages yet. 

Joseph Galizia
JOSEPH GALIZIA

