Livvy Dunne makes fun of herself for glam LSU Gymnastics photos
Livvy Dunne dropped her highly-anticipated final LSU Gymnastics Media Day photos. Now, she’s rating them and doesn’t necessarily give herself high marks.
Dunne, who just celebrated her 22nd birthday on October 1 in a sizzling nightie with her birthday cake and then dropped the Lady Tigers leotard to show off her abs in a heartstopping fit, has been into giving out ratings lately. She even hilariously mocked Pittsburgh Pirates boyfriend Paul Skenes’ gymnastics routines with a bunch of scores.
On Wednesday, Dunne took to TikTok to review her own photos.
Dunne is preparing for her fifth and final season at LSU as the gymnastics team tries to repeat as national champions. She doesn’t care what the haters say about her trophy-kissing moment — she’s her own harshest critic.
Outside of the gym as an influencer, Dunne has amassed over 13 million social media followers and makes $4 million a year in NIL money. In fact, only Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders makes more per year in NIL at $5.1 million, according to On3's NIL 100 rankings.
Dunne is clearly embracing the challenge of this season by living in the moment and putting in the hard work, even if she doesn’t like her own photos.
