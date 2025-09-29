Three reasons why Bad Bunny is great choice for Super Bowl halftime show
After a long wait, the headliner for the Super Bowl LX halftime show is finally public. Three-time Grammy Award winner Bad Bunny will be front and center this February. The 12-time Latin Grammy winner is also an actor, recently appearing in "Happy Gilmore 2" and "Caught Stealing."
Apple Music announced the headliner for this year's halftime show, which will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys-Green Bay Packers game on Sunday Night Football.
It's a genius move by the halftime show organizers. Bad Bunny is highly recognizable with 49.2 million followers on Instagram and he appeals to a very wide audience. The Puerto Rican native has been putting "Latin Trap" on the map since 2016.
His 2024 "Most Wanted Tour" grossed over $211.4 million and sold over 753,000 tickets for 49 shows. He's selling out large venues like the biggest name stars today and is guaranteed to generate buzz for Super Bowl LX. He also has wide international appeal, which is a big plus for the NFL, which is always trying to expand its reach.
Though older generations of NFL fans may not know who Bad Bunny is or recognize his music, he appeals to the younger generations that the league and Roc Nation have been appealing to since partnering to strategize on the big show.
On top of his own stardom, Bad Bunny's tracklist provides ample opportunity for star-studded special guest appearances. In particular, he's had major hits with artists like Cardi B and Drake.
Ever since the NFL partnered with Jay Z's Roc Nation to take over the halftime show management, the viewership has increased. Last year's Super Bowl interlude brought in 3% more viewers than the prior year and was the most-viewed performance in history. It had more than 133.5 million viewers.
Since Roc Nation got involved in 2019, the shows have been performed by Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem and Kendrick Lamar, Rihanna, Usher and Kendrick Lamar again as a solo act last year with an appearance from SZA.
Super Bowl LX will be on February 8, 2026. It's too soon to tell which two teams will face off for the Lombardi Trophy but Bad Bunny will definitely be there putting on just as good of a show as the players on the field.
