Where is Super Bowl 2026? Date & location for Super Bowl 60
Another NFL season is in the books and the Philadelphia Eagles are your Super Bowl champions after dominating the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans.
Philadelphia jumped out to an early start at the Caesars Superdome and never let off of the gas.
Jalen Hurts, who was named the Super Bowl 59 MVP, finished the game with 221 passing yards, 72 rushing yards, and three total touchdowns.
While the Eagles' Super Bowl victory is still fresh and the city will be celebrating for the foreseeable future, 31 other teams around the league are already starting to look forward to next season.
But when will the Big Game take place?
Super Bowl 60 will go down on Sunday, February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers.
It is the second Super Bowl to be hosted at Levi's Stadium, with the first coming ten years prior at Super Bowl 50 and the third Super Bowl to be held in the San Francisco Bay Area.
There will also be a change in broadcast plans. While Super Bowl 59 aired live on FOX, Super Bowl 60 will be returning to NBC with a Spanish broadcast on Telemundo. The game will stream live on Peacock and NFL+.
