Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen announces major milestone with Jiu-Jitsu boyfriend
Gisele Bündchen is taking the next step in her relationship with Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.
The 44-year-old supermodel began dating Valente in the summer of 2023 following her split from NFL legend Tom Brady after 13 years of marriage. While the former MVP has embraced his bachelor lifestyle, Bündchen is moving forward with her new partner.
PEOPLE magazine reported via a source that Bündchen and Valente are expecting their first child together.
"Gisele and Joaquim are happy for this new chapter in their life and they're looking forward to creating a peaceful and loving environment for the whole family," the source said to the outlet.
This would be Bündchen's third child as she already has two with Brady: a son named Benjamin (14) and a daughter named Vivian (11). The former power couple agreed to share joint custody after their divorce was finalized. Brady, 47, also has a son John Edward Thomas with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.
Bündchen continues to live up to her legacy as a pioneer in the modeling world, and has appeared on more than 1,200 magazine covers since 1999. Meanwhile, Brady dove headfirst into a broadcast career with FOX following the end of his prestigious 23-year career with the NFL, one that includes seven Super Bowl victories (six with the New England Patriots and one with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers). At this time, Bündchen nor Brady have yet to comment on her big news.
