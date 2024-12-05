Tom Brady reveals the proudest moments of his life on daughter Vivian's 12th Birthday
Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished players in the history of the NFL, but even the GOAT knows that there are more important things in life than just football.
The 47-year-old has seven Super Bowl rings, yet he is most proud of his daughter Vivian, who turned 12 years old on Thursday, December 5. Brady expressed his pride with a new Instagram post to commemorate her special day.
"Happy 12th birthday to my forever baby girl," he captioned the post. "Watching you grow and chase after your dreams are the proudest moments of my life."
"Your love, compassion, and joy fill up every room that you’re in, and will always make your daddy smile," he continued. "You light up my life! Here’s to a great day filled with all the laughter and love that you deserve. I love you infinity x infinity!
Vivian also received tons of shout-outs from some of Btrady's 15.5 million followers.
"Happiest of birthdays to Vivi," wrote one person.
A second person wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful! God bless."
"Best dad," wrote a third person.
Vivian is Brady's daughter from his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced in 2022. The former couple also has a son together, Benjamin, 14. Brady also shares 17-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan.
RELATED: Gisele Bündchen takes new man to same spot she vacationed with ex-husband Tom Brady
Brady may be retired from his playing days in the NFL, but he still remains close to the game as a commentator for FOX.
His work forced him to miss this year's Thanksgiving celebrations with his kids, who instead spent the holiday with Bündchen and her new man, Joaquim Valente.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
All grown up: Livvy Dunne heats up bedroom in all-black hometown selfie
Daddy diss: Ciara shares baby’s disgruntled message after Wilson’s huge game
Dad’s genes showing: Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia towers over mom
Cowboy $$$: Loreal Sarkisian rocks Daisy Dukes in Thanksgiving fit stunner
Spotted: Rare photo of Hailee Steinfeld emerges at Bills game after engagement