Tom Brady reveals the proudest moments of his life on daughter Vivian's 12th Birthday

The NFL legend has more than just his seven Super Bowl victories to gloat about.

Joseph Galizia

Former quarterback and current NFL announcer Tom Brady looks on before the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field.
/ Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Tom Brady is one of the most accomplished players in the history of the NFL, but even the GOAT knows that there are more important things in life than just football.

The 47-year-old has seven Super Bowl rings, yet he is most proud of his daughter Vivian, who turned 12 years old on Thursday, December 5. Brady expressed his pride with a new Instagram post to commemorate her special day.

"Happy 12th birthday to my forever baby girl," he captioned the post. "Watching you grow and chase after your dreams are the proudest moments of my life."

"Your love, compassion, and joy fill up every room that you’re in, and will always make your daddy smile," he continued. "You light up my life! Here’s to a great day filled with all the laughter and love that you deserve. I love you infinity x infinity!

Vivian also received tons of shout-outs from some of Btrady's 15.5 million followers.

"Happiest of birthdays to Vivi," wrote one person.

A second person wrote, "Happy birthday beautiful! God bless."

"Best dad," wrote a third person.

Vivian is Brady's daughter from his marriage to Gisele Bündchen, whom he divorced in 2022. The former couple also has a son together, Benjamin, 14. Brady also shares 17-year-old son, Jack, with ex Bridget Moynahan. 

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen takes new man to same spot she vacationed with ex-husband Tom Brady

Brady may be retired from his playing days in the NFL, but he still remains close to the game as a commentator for FOX. 

His work forced him to miss this year's Thanksgiving celebrations with his kids, who instead spent the holiday with Bündchen and her new man, Joaquim Valente.

Joey is a Las Vegas based actor and circus performer. For the last seven years he's had the pleasure of covering pro-wrestling/MMA for multiple outlets, and is thrilled to bring that same skill set to Sports Illustrated. In that time, he's interviewed over 50 legendary names in the business, including UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock, acclaimed filmmaker Kevin Smith, and more.

