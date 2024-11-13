Tom Brady's ex-wife Gisele Bündchen confidently shows off baby bump at gala event
Gisele Bündchen caught the world off guard when news broke that she was pregnant with her first child with boyfriend, Jiu-Jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. The globally recognized supermodel is already preparing for her new addition to the family by getting all dressed up for a night out on the town.
Bündchen, 44, recently attended Lotus House Gala's 20th-anniversary celebration in Miami, where her baby bump was highlighted in her gorgeous black gown. She shared her experience from the event with a post on Instagram.
She wrote, "It was an honor to attend the Lotus House Gala celebrating their 20th anniversary as the largest shelter for women and children in America. I feel truly blessed to support the visionary Constance Collins and her incredible team, whose unwavering commitment has transformed countless lives. With their latest achievement—uniting over 300 women’s shelters nationwide through the National Women’s Shelter Network—they’re taking a bold step toward eradicating homelessness. Learn more through the link in my bio and find out how you can help. Together, we are stronger!"
Bündchen was previously married to NFL legend Tom Brady, with whom she had two kids: her son Benjamin, 14, and her daughter Vivian, 11. The power couple famously divorced in 2022 after Brady decided to return for one final season as the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion recently spoke about being a parent at the 2024 Fortune Global Forum, where he admitted to screwing up a lot as a dad, adding that his middle son has to deal with a lot because of his family name.
Meanwhile, Bündchen has been very vocal about her admiration with Valente, with this new venture into parenthood being their latest couple's achievement.
