Tom Brady looks as sharp as ever in sneak peek of magazine cover
Tom Brady accomplished more in his 20-year NFL career than some franchises have in their existence. But just because the 47-year-old legend is no longer playing on the gridiron, that doesn't mean he doesn't continue to build up his portfolio.
Brady revealed in an Instagram post on Thursday, November 21, that he will be on a future cover of Sotheby's Magazine to promote his GOAT Collection auction happening at a New York Sotheby's this December. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion looked sharper than ever in a blue button-up right next to a trio of expensive watches. Along with the sneak peek, he wrote, "Coming soon @Sothebys."
In an October interview with Sotheby's, Brady opened up about his love of high-end watches.
“I thought that when I made it in the NFL, I’d buy myself a nice watch. At college, my screensaver was an IWC GST Automatic alarm. It wasn’t until I won my first Super Bowl in 2002 that I went to Tourneau on 57th Street in New York and I bought that watch, as well as a Panerai Luminor Marina and an IWC Rattrapante. I still have those watches now," Brady said.
While his days playing football are gone, Brady remains connected to the NFL. He is now a part-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise and provides color commentary on gameday after a big broadcast deal with FOX.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Who dat?: Becky Lynch looks unrecognizable in first appearance since leaving WWE
Steeling the show: Russell Wilson’s wife Ciara shows epic head-to-toe Steelers fit
Twinsies: Josh Allen’s gf Hailee Steinfeld looks identical to her tiny manicured dog
Six-packed: Cavinder twins have best abs contest in skimpy workout fits
Fore!: Paige Spiranac sports low-cut top sharing easy at-home golf tip