Tom Brady Picks Surprising Choice for All-Time Favorite NFL Stadium to Play in
Ahead of his call on FOX's Sunday afternoon broadcast of the game between the San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, color commentator Tom Brady revealed his favorite NFL stadium to play in as a road opponent.
"It's a great question," the seven-time Super Bowl champion answered in a mailbag segment on the 'NFL on FOX' YouTube channel. "It's kind of like your kids. It's hard to choose one favorite. But let me give you one.
"I would say Buffalo—and for a number of reasons. [Number] one, It was a very close flight when I played for the Patriots to actually get there. So I loved going to Buffalo because it was a quick flight there and back.
"The second reason is they have incredible fans in Buffalo. Every time you would drive into the stadium, it was like the craziest environments from 9 a.m. on. Those fans know how to get it rocking. That stadium was always crazy.
"And the third part was, we had a lot of success there. So there were a lot of big games, they were a tough division rival, it felt like football weather all the time. It was challenging, it was rainy, it was wet, it was windy, it was cold. The games always meant something, and we found a way to overcome it."
Over Brady's 20 seasons as quarterback of the Patriots, they were 16–2 on the road against the Bills, with the GOAT throwing 38 touchdowns to 15 interceptions over the 18 games.
Makes sense why it was his favorite place to play.