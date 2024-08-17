Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski dress up as each other at Fanatics Fest NYC (VIDEO)
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, retired goofballs that they both are, continue to live the high (retired) life by having fun seemingly everywhere they go and whatever they do.
Friday in New York City at the Fanatics Fest was no different as the duo donned New England Patriots uniforms from their glory days, but there was a catch.
The playful pair wore the other's uniform -- the fits were pretty close -- then walked around the big-time collectibles convention pretending they were just super fans.
But it became clear to attendees that it really was the two of them.
Take a look.
What's next for these two future Hall of Famers?
As for Gronkowski, you can find out plenty by watching his interview with Ryen Russillo on "The Ryen Russillo Podcast" .
As for Brady, he officially begins his first season as FOX Sports' No. 1 NFL analyst on Sunday, Sept. 8 when the Dallas Cowboys host the Cleveland Browns (4:25 p.m. ET/1:25 p.m. PT).
But that gives these two jokers a couple more weeks to enjoy their summer.
