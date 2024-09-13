Tom Cruise's 2024 Paris Olympics stunt has a shocking price tag
Tom Cruise may have stolen the show at the closing of the 2024 Paris Olympics — but that’s all he took for the appearance.
LA28 President and Chairperson Casey Wasserman revealed in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter shared on Tuesday, September 10, that the Top Gun star did all those stunts for free. That stat is made all the more impressive by Wasserman explaining how it was all filmed.
“He finished filming Mission: Impossible at 6 p.m. in London, got right on a plane. He landed in L.A. at 4 a.m., and filmed the scene where he pulls onto a military plane. In L.A., he does two jumps out of the thing,” Wasserman continued. “He didn’t like the first one, so he did a second jump. Then he helicoptered from Palmdale to the Hollywood sign, filmed from 1 until 5, helicoptered to Burbank Airport, and flew back to London.”
Wasserman’s initial pitch to Cruise, 62, was filmed over Zoom, and the team figured that even if they did get the action star to participate, a stunt man would do the heavy lifting.
However, Wasserman revealed during a session at the CNBC x Boardroom: Game Plan panel in Santa Monica, “About five minutes into the presentation, [Cruise] goes, ‘I’m in. But I’m only doing it if I get to do everything.’”
Ben Winston of Fulwell 73 Productions, who helped produce the iconic segment, gushed to THR about Cruise, “I don’t think there’s anybody like him in the world. There is no better collaborator.”
Cruise typically garners a much higher rate — like the $100 million he reportedly earned for Top Gun: Maverick, or the $14 million he made up front for the latest Mission: Impossible installment (in addition to a percentage of the box office he will later be awarded) — but he took one for the team to start the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics off on the right foot.
