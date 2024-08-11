SI

Tom Cruise Snapped Epic Selfie Ahead of Skydiving Stunt at Olympics Closing Ceremony

The "Mission Impossible" actor dove from the top of the stadium in one of the highlights of the closing ceremony at the Paris Olympic Games.

Mike McDaniel

Aug 10, 2024; Paris, France; Tom Cruise attends the women's soccer gold medal match between the United States and Brazil during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Parc des Princes. Mandatory Credit: Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports / Yukihito Taguchi-USA TODAY Sports

Famed actor and longtime Olympics supporter Tom Cruise played a key role in the closing ceremony of the Paris Olympics on Sunday, which was highlighted by his skydiving stunt into Stade de France from the top of the stadium.

Before Cruise made his grand entrance into the arena by rappelling down into the venue below, he snapped an epic selfie which he shared on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account after the closing ceremony concluded.

"Thank you, Paris! Now off to LA," Cruise captioned, as he snapped the selfie featuring the packed stadium below him.

Cruise's entrance was one for the record books. Here's the full video of Cruise soaring into Stade de France.

Cruise will surely play a key part in welcoming the Olympics to Los Angeles in four short years. But it'll be tough to top the show that he put on to close out the latest chapter of the Summer Olympics in Paris on Sunday night.

