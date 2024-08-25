Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce take love story to Rhode Island beach house
Taylor Swift and her football playing boyfriend Travis Kelce spent the past few weeks apart while Kelce went through training camp and the NFL preseason with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Now, with just under two weeks until the regular season begins and the Chiefs kick off their Super Bowl defense against the Baltimore Ravens at Arrowhead Stadium, the two lovebirds spent some time together for a little R&R.
Swifties got to see the pop star and her football beau's love story continue while soaking up some sun in Little Rhody.
Photos made the rounds on social media of Swift and Kelce spending some time off the Atlantic on the balcony of the pop star's $17 million Rhode Island beach house.
Swifties were going wild on social media, because it's the first time that the two lovebirds have been seen together since Kelce stopped by Swift's Eras Tour concerts in Germany in mid-July.
Swift is on break from the Eras Tour until it restarts in mid-October at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
There will also be shows at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis before heading north of the border.
The Eras Tour wraps up After shows at Toronto's Rogers Centre in late November, The Eras Tour ends at BC Place in Vancouver from December 6 through 8 after 149 shows.
Kelce, meanwhile, will rejoin the Chiefs on their quest to become the first NFL franchise in history to win three consecutive Super Bowls. Kansas City begins its 2024 campaign on Thursday, September 5, against the Baltimore Ravens.
There will be plenty of opportunities for Swift to root on her man from the stands along the way.
