Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole seductively teases her fans with plunging top
Kayla Nicole has a knack for going viral — and her latest efforts were once again a rousing success.
The 33-year-old ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce took to Instagram on Sunday, February 16, and rocked a fit that had her 839K followers going crazy. Nicole wore a sizzling green top that was strapless and slightly unzipped.
"Remember when you could only post one pic at a time on IG? We was on here posting omelets and sunsets," joked Nicole.
Many of Nicole's fans gave an answer to her question in the comments section, but some of them complimented the influencer on her fiery fit.
"Wow," wrote one person.
"Perfection," agreed a second person.
A third person answered her question by writing, "Simpler times, those days were lit."
"My first post was leaves lol," joked a fourth person.
Nicole's incredible style even caught the internet's attention during Super Bowl LIX weekend. Ahead of the big game — that saw Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs get pounded by the Philadelphia Eagles — she dressed in a lacy, black top covered with a sleek, black minidress. The look was complete with a pair of white heels and a dark black clutch.
Aside from her stunning looks, Nicole also showcased her athleticism in a contest on the program "Special Forces." She and another contestant were the only two to have conquered all of the military tests she faced on the show.
