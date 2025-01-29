Travis Kelce's ex-gf Kayla Nicole has hilarious answer to Valentine's Day question from nail lady
Kayla Nicole isn't afraid to publicly call out anyone — especially someone who gets on her nerves.
The 33-year-old ex-girlfriend of Travis Kelce took to Instagram on Monday, January 27, to detail a heated conversation she had with her nail technician and joked about how long the first month of 2025 has felt.
"My nail lady had the nerve to ask me today, on January 57th, if I have plans for Valentine’s Day," she said in the now-deleted video screengrabbed by Us Weekly.
The ESPN alumna then zoomed in on her face to emphasize her next point.
"Don't piss me off," she stated.
The caption on her video read, "No," a clear answer to the nail technician's question.
Nicole and Kelce began dating in 2017 but split in 2022. The Chiefs' star tight end found love again when he began a relationship with Taylor Swift in 2023.
Meanwhile, Nicole continues to get bombarded with questions about her former boyfriend to this day. She emotionally opened up about the very public breakup during her appearance on the reality series, Special Forces.
“Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, is overwhelming,” she said on the show, which premiered on January 7. “I’ve never experienced anything like it."
However, Nicole has continued to compliment Kelce's skills on the football field. She stated on the January 21 episode of her "I Am Athlete Daily" podcast that the three-time Super Bowl winner is a top receiver for the popular NFL franchise.
