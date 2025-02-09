Travis Kelce’s ex Kayla Nicole’s black-corset stunner goes viral at Super Bowl 2025
It's nearly impossible to steal the spotlight away from global icon Taylor Swift, especially during Super Bowl LIX week when her boyfriend Travis Kelce's team, the Kansas City Chiefs, is going for a historic three-peat.
Well media personality, influencer, and Kelce's ex Kayla Nicole unintentionally made that happen with her stunning fit at the 2025 NFL Honors, which continued to go viral on Super Bowl LIX-eve.
Nicole, 33, became a champion of her own this week surviving the reality show, "Special Forces: The World's Toughest Test," as only two of 16 contestants to successfully conquer all of the military tests. She culminated her great week with a jaw-dropping black corset, silver-buckle top, and a flowing matching black skirt.
Nicole, having dated Kelce, 35, from 2017-22, still circles around the NFL, both covering it and talking about it on podcasts, cheekily referring to the Chiefs tight end as "I know somebody on the inside."
The "New Heights" and blossoming media star and his global icon girlfriend Swift, also 35, were spotted with quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany on an intimate double-date dinner last night at the trendy New Orleans French restaurant Lilette.
On Sunday, Swift and Kelce will be a huge storyline as the Chiefs look to take down the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl rematch from two seasons ago.
Nicole thinks the Chiefs will get it done. So obviously there are no hard feelings.
