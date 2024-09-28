Travis Kelce's mom Donna reveals two things he's terrible at
Travis Kelce seems like a man who has it all; three Super Bowl rings, seven All-Pro nods, and nine Pro Bowl honors. Oh, and he's dating global superstar Taylor Swift.
But, no one can be perfect and we all have our weaknesses.
Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, shed some light on where her son falls short. According to Mama Kelce, there are two things that Trav can't do, and they are basic skills that any adult man should have.
MORE: Donna Kelce explains why Taylor Swift and Travis are perfect for each other
"He can’t clean. He can’t cook," Donna told Extra. "He’s getting a little better. I think he’s getting some help."
So, not only has Taylor Swift been cheering on her beau from the stands and bringing happiness to people around the world with her music, she's turning the Kansas City Chiefs star into a chef.
He may not be getting any MICHELIN Stars, but at least he appears to have advanced past popping Hot Pockets in the microwave.
On the field, like in the kitchen, Kelce has been struggling.
Entering Week 4, Kelce has has just 8 receptions for 69 yards and zero touchdowns. But, what really matters is the Kansas Swiftie Chiefs are 3-0 to start the season as they continue their quest for a three-peat.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Grand finale: Cameron Brink wows in strapless minidress, suede boots in final fit
You fancy: Caleb Williams’ new $12.9 million baller mansion in ritzy Chicago suburb
Hot duo: Gabby Thomas, ‘Hot Ones’ Sean Evans pose for ‘spicy’ photo at Athlos NYC
Uh oh: DiJonai Carrington calls for Indiana Fever to ‘free’ girlfriend NaLyssa Smith
Golden girl: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone had the biggest flex at Cowboys game