Gracie Hunt net worth: How much is Kanas City Chiefs' heiress worth?
Gracie Hunt has become one of the more recognized names amongst the Kansas City Chiefs nation due to her love for the team and off-the-field work that has grown the NFL franchise's brand.
The 25-year-old entrepreneur is the daughter of Chiefs owner Clark Hunt, who on his own has a net worth of over $1 billion. However, Gracie has not just lived off her father's wealth, and has amassed a large deal of earnings thanks to her own business ventures.
Gracie Hunt's net worth
As of 2024, Gracie has a net worth of $3 million according to Marca. While the Hunt family wealth and legacy contribute to that status, the story of her personal successes is hard to ignore.
Gracie rose to fame in the public's eye when she was crowned Miss Kansas in 2021, which she followed up with a semi-finalist spot in the prestigious Miss United States competition. This led Gracie toward a career in modeling, a skill she used to pursue a wider array of interests, like fashion. Her talents were recognized by Maxim, who made her the cover girl on a 2023 issue.
Due to her large social media following, Gracie started a lifestyle blog called "Living Gracefully." Her content includes beauty tutorials, travel, fitness updates, workout tips and more. helping her grow her numbers even further. She currently sits at 589K followers on Instagram.
RELATED: Ciara net worth: How much is Russell Wilson's wife worth?
Gracie holds a bachelor’s degree in sports management and broadcast journalism from Southern Methodist University. Currently, she is furthering her education by pursuing a master’s in sports management at the University of Kansas. That degree helped land her a role on the Chiefs public relations department, where she leverages her influence to grow the Super Bowl winning team's outreach.
Gracie is also a philanthropist. In 2016, she founded Breaking Barriers Through Sports with the goal of helping individuals build confidence through athletic involvement. Partnering with NFL Play60, she worked to create clinics that provided high-quality sports coaching for children. Gracie’s commitment to empowering young people through sports has also taken her to countries like Zambia, South Africa, Russia, and Brazil, where she organized soccer workshops. Additionally, as the oldest sibling in the Hunt family, she has served as an ambassador for the Special Olympics.
Suffice to say, Gracie remains one of the workhorses of the Hunt family. The Chiefs heiress has only gained momentum in 2024, with the sky being the limit in the years to come.
Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
America’s HC: Lions’ Dan Campbell’s wife reveals his surprising truck choice
Winning!: Russell Wilson, Ciara crush epic Christmas photo with kids in all-black fits
Bittersweet: Natalia Bryant shares tearjerking Christmas video with dad Kobe singing
Wowza: Hailee Steinfeld crushes Josh Allen at Bills Christmas party in fire-red gown
First Lady: Loreal Sarkisian flaunts giant icy ring, $100 bills before Steve’s Texas game