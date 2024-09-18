Travis Kelce's extravagant birthday gift for Patrick Mahomes revealed
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and quarterback Patrick Mahomes are good friends, and their WAGs are besties, so when it came time for Patrick's 29th birthday he was about to be showered by some extravagant gifts.
Now, we know exactly what Kelce purchased for Mahomes' big day and it comes with a hefty price tag.
Mahomes sat down for an interview with "The Drive" this week and revealed Kelce gifted him a five-figure Louis Vuitton golf bag.
The Louis V golf bags range from $22,600 to $31,500, according to TMZ Sports.
When the interview was recorded, Mahomes says wife Brittany has yet to give him his gift.
Mahomes birthday was Tuesday, September 17.
The Kansas City Chiefs are off to a 2-0 start to kick off their quest for a three-peat. Kansas City has wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.
The team will return to action in Week 3 on Sunday, September 22, on the road against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday Night Football.
