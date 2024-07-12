Travis Kelce's pitchy, bad karaoke 'win' dedicated to Taylor Swift (VIDEO)
The Kelce brothers are having a blast in Lake Tahoe, Nevada this week for a charity/celebrity golf tournament that starts today (Friday, July 12).
But nobody was enjoying himself more on Thursday night than Travis (shocker!).
The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end showed off his vocal, ahem, skills (Keep your regular job, bro) at a karaoke contest and he somehow beat the competition.
After belting out Whitesnake's 1982 hit "Here I Go Again," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end was named the winner, and he made sure to give Swift, 34, a shoutout as he collected the honor.
After jumping up and down with excitement when his name was called out, the athlete jokingly pretended to cry as he took to the mic and said. “Taylor, this is for you!"
Have a listen to Kelce's slurred performance:
Clearly, he's no David Coverdale.
But his heart (and lungs, sort of) were in the right place as he sweetly acknowledged Swift who continues her Eras Tour in Europe.
Next up? We'll see how the Kelce brothers golf when they tee it up Friday with what have to be monster hangovers -- at least for Travis, who's a champion again, this time for a memorable night of karaoke.
