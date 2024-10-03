Travis Kelce's BFF has some thoughts about girlfriend Taylor Swift
Getting your best friend’s stamp of approval on your relationship is crucial, and that holds for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s romance as well.
The Kansas City Chiefs player’s close friend Aric Jones recently gave fans a glimpse into the experience of sharing a VIP suite with Swift as well as his thoughts on the pop star in general.
In an interview with Page Six posted on Wednesday, October 2, Jones described Swift, 34, as a “strong" and ‘independent" woman, expressing excitement about her presence at the games.
“Taylor’s great. Taylor’s her own woman. And like, if Taylor wants to participate with us on theme nights, of course, we welcome it,” he said. He added that just having her there to support her boyfriend is more than enough.
Jones and Kelce, 34, have been friends since kindergarten in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, and he emphasized the importance of staying true to their roots despite Kelce's rise to fame. “I’m never going to downplay [the hype] or to say [the new attention] isn’t the coolest stuff in the world,” Jones remarked to the outlet. “But, at the same time, all we got to do is be us.”
Swift made her debut at Arrowhead Stadium in September 2023, shortly after her romance with Kelce began that summer. Throughout the 2023-2024 season, she attended 13 Chiefs games, including the Super Bowl in Las Vegas.
While some fans have criticized her for stealing the spotlight during broadcasts, Swift is unfazed. In her December 2023 TIME Person of the Year cover story, she noted, “I don’t know how they know what suite I’m in. I’m just there to support Travis.”
So far, Swift has been to two out of the four Chiefs games this season.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Birthday beauty: Livvy Dunne stuns in birthday nightie as she celebrates ‘feeling 22’
Back at school: Livvy Dunne flaunts sparkly black LSU leotard in cheeky TikTok video
‘80s classic: Gracie Hunt wows in white dress, compares life to ‘Ferrie Bueller’
Heightened: 6-foot-3 Cameron Brink slays in black beside much taller ex-WNBA star
Small wonders: Simone Biles, Hezly Rivera hilariously show off grip strength