Travis Kelce has a sweet nickname for girlfriend Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are taking couple goals to the next level, with the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealing a new nickname for his superstar sweetheart.
On the Tuesday, September 3 episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Kelce got real about his stage cameo with Swift, 34, during her Eras Tour. “How much prep work needed to go in for that one,” host Rich Eisen asked.
“I’m not going to lie, it wasn’t a lot,” the NFL superstar explained. “Taylor knew when the lights are on, I'm gonna have some fun. She put me in a position where I didn't have to do much for it to be a success. She put me in a really comfortable part of the show, and I was just there not to screw anything up."
Kelce then went on to say that “there was definitely that extra like, 'Wait, are you sure you want to do this?' But she was so fun about it, and you know, I'm always down to have some fun on stage with Tay-Tay.”
You heard that right, "Tay-Tay" — that’s the sweet nickname the football star uses for his pop sensation girlfriend. Of course, "Tay Tay" isn't the only pet name on Kelce's list. The lovebirds have been Instagram official for over a year, sparking plenty of adorable moments.
The Super Bowl champ first dropped "Tay" on the New Heights podcast in January, and by the end of the month, he was heard calling her "sweetie" after the Chiefs' big AFC Championship win. Meanwhile, fans are left speculating what other cute monikers might be heard when the cameras aren't rolling.
