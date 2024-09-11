Tristan Thompson's son Prince, 7, looks just like him in rare new pic
Tristan Thompson shared a rare, yet sweet photo of himself with his eldest son Prince over the weekend.
The NBA star, 33, posted the images to Instagram on Saturday, September 7, which showed him and his son posing together in a series of two photos. Dressed in an all-black tracksuit and sunglasses, Thompson contrasted with Prince’s back-to-school white look – which featured a t-shirt and coordinating sweatpants.
Fans couldn’t help but notice the similarities between the pair, leaving comments like, “Twinning right here,” and “Now This is your twin!!”
Thompson shares Prince with his ex-partner, Jordan Craig, with their relationship ending before Prince’s birth in December 2016.
In addition to Prince, Thompson has two children with Khloé Kardashian: 6-year-old daughter True, born in April 2018, and 23-month-old son Tatum, who was born via surrogate in July 2022.
Other fans noted the similarities between Prince and True in the photos. “Him & True looks alike 💙❤️,” said one user. Another agreed, saying, “❤️❤️❤️Prince and True definitely are Siblings”
The Cleveland Cavaliers center also has a 2-year-old son, Theo, with ex Maralee Nichols. The revelation of Theo’s paternity, alongside his ongoing relationship with Kardashian, led to their breakup in 2021, but they continue to co-parent their children amicably.
Kardashian praised Thompson for his role as a father during an appearance on the SHE MED podcast in May, revealing, “We’re not meant to be together, but he was meant to be the father of these kids.”
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Big number game: How much is Livvy Dunne’s empire worth?
On the prowl: Livvy Dunne slays in tiger-print boots, miniskirt for LSU game (PHOTOS)
Cuteness: Steph Curry, wife Ayesha, kids family photos mind-blowing evolution
Dynamic duo: Gabby Thomas, Sunisa Lee side-by-side stunner at NYFW (PHOTO)
Fire-alert: WNBA’s Nika Muhl’s miniskirt, bikini top fit causes ‘heat advisory’ (PHOTOS)