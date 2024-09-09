Cavaliers Veteran Reacts To Re-Signing With Team
The Cleveland Cavaliers have found their backup big for the 2024-25 season, and it's a familiar face to the locker room and the fan base. Tristan Thompson will be back in a Wine and Gold jersey this year, and the organization officially announced the signing on Monday afternoon.
Thompson couldn't be happier to be back with the Cavs. TT posted this response on X (formally Twitter) to a video the Cavaliers released along with the signing: "Wouldn't want to be anywhere else!!! #Year14 #LetEmKnow." Thompson also reposted multiple pictures and videos that the Cavaliers posted of him throughout his time in Cleveland.
Thompson is entering his 14th NBA season, with 10 of those coming with the Cavaliers. He was the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 draft and was and played a key part in their rebuild and eventual 2016 Championship team.
The center exited Cleveland also made brief appearances with the Boston Celtics, Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and Indiana Pacers before returning to the Cavaliers last season. Now, he's back with the team once again.
With Thompson being in the NBA for almost a deacde and a half at this point, his role with the team will look vastly different to when he was in his prime. But TT can still offer valuable mentorship and the occasional double-double from time to time.
It's unlikely that Thompson's "13" will ever retire in the rafters at Rocket Mortage FieldHouse, but he's still leaving his mark as one of the most well-known faces in franchise history.