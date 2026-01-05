Tyler Loop’s engagement post gets inundated with mad Ravens fans after heartbreak
The Baltimore Ravens needed a 44-yard field goal from the leg of kicker Tyler Loop to win the AFC North division and make the playoffs. Unfortunately, he missed wide right and the Pittsburgh Steelers earned those honors on Sunday night. Sadly, the miss has also led to trolls all over his social media including his engagement post.
The Ravens lost 26-24 after a wild fourth quarter that saw four touchdowns, a missed PAT (by Steelers kicker Chris Boswell), and the Loop miss as time expired.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh was seen comforting the 24-year-old Loop on the way to the locker room.
After the game Loop stood in front of the media and owned up to the bad miss.
Loop had a great season, too, making 30-34 kicks. That was his only miss from under 50 yards all year — it was just at the worst time.
Unfortunately, angry Ravens fans took to social media to post vile messages to the kicker and his fiancée Julia Otto on their engagement post.
”Hope you get divorced,” and “Still have time to cancel the wedding,” were some of the nicer ones on there.
Loop and Otto just got engaged in March of 2025.
Loop was drafted by the Ravens in the sixth round in the 2025 NFL Draft out of the Arizona Wildcats after they parted ways with disgraced kicker Justin Tucker.
He may have missed a crucial kick, by he nor Otto deserves how the fans are treating them. There were many plays that cost the Ravens the game and not just one kick.
For now, maybe Loop should turn off his comments on social media.
